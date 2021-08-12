Football: 'Who would have thought,' Sergio Ramos welcomes Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain

For quite a long time they were rivals, however presently Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi are teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, with the former Real Madrid defender inviting the ex-Barcelona player to the French capital.

The two men were captain of their clubs, and both have finished the late spring paperwork done for PSG on free exchanges given they couldn't resolve their particular agreement issues with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

With Lionel Messi's signing being made official on Wednesday, Sergio Ramos took to social media to invite the Argentine to PSG

"Who would have thought it, right Leo?" Sergio Ramos posted on Twitter with a picture of their PSG jerseys. Where curiously, Sergio Ramos' is white, and Lionel Messi's jersey is blue.

Lionel Messi's transition to PSG was made official after the six-time Ballon d'Or champ was joined by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in a press conference. Lionel Messi was given the number 30 jersey which he last wore during his first season with Barcelona.

Barcelona's misfortune was PSG's benefit. The Parisians have at long last rejoined Lionel Messi with his companion Neymar Jr. What's more, the pair, alongside Kylian Mbappé will make PSG's frontline the most threatening front three.