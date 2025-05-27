Football unites after car ploughs into Liverpool victory parade

The football world united on Tuesday after 27 people were hospitalised when a car ploughed into a packed crowd celebrating Liverpool winning the Premier League.

Police ruled out terrorism following the incident in the city on Monday as thousands turned out in torrential rain to see Liverpool's victory parade.

Four children were among those hurt, one seriously, after a dark-coloured vehicle swerved through the crowd minutes after the players' open-top bus passed by.

Police arrested a 53-year-old white British man. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident," Liverpool posted on X, where several Premier League clubs offered their support.

Great rivals Manchester United wrote: "Our thoughts are with LFC and the city of Liverpool after today's awful incident."

On the blue side of Merseyside, Everton said: "Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city."

Deposed Premier League champions Manchester City wrote: "The thoughts of everyone at Manchester City are with those injured or affected by the incident at Liverpool's title-winning parade earlier today."

Liverpool's former captain Steven Gerrard posted an image on Instagram of the city with a red heart.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote on X: "Devastating end to the day... just pray everyone is ok."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino offered "thoughts and prayers to all those affected". "Football stands together with Liverpool FC and all fans of the club following the horrific incident that has taken place during the trophy parade in the city," he said in a statement.

Images shared on social media showed the car being brought to a halt and swarmed by angry fans, who broke the back windows as police sought to hold them back.

Four people, including a child, were trapped under the car. The Premier League said on X that it was "shocked by the appalling events". "Our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected," it said. "We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident."

