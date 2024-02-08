Football: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin confirms plans for final term, to not run for 2027 elections

In a sensational development on Thursday (Feb 8) in European football, UEFA (European football’s governing body) President Aleksander Ceferin confirmed of his intent to end his term in 2027. Ceferin, in charge of the top office of UEFA since 2016 will not run for the president’s elections in 2027 despite previous interest. He took a dig at “nonsense projects” and ex-chief of football with growing interest in rebellion European Super League (ESL). 🚨 UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin announces he will not run for UEFA presidency in 2027. It’s over. pic.twitter.com/RdUOTl81Lx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2024 × Ceferin set to finish

Addressing the continent's media following the vote, Ceferin said: "I could legally run until 2031, the congress decided to vote in the change and that's how serious organisations work.

"The statutes had to be changed or term limits would not exist at all. I am a lawyer, and articles were written about me - it was strange that I didn't get any questions.

"Factually, it's my decision if I want to run after 2027. Honestly speaking, I am tired of Covid, tired of two wars, nonsense projects of so-called super leagues and self-proclaimed moral authorities who are only moral until it comes to their personal interest,” the UEFA president added.

The Slovenia administrator took charge of UEFA in 2016 after then-president Michel Platini was accused of scams. Ceferin’s term will go down as a success despite facing plenty of issues like COVID-19 and rearranging the football calendar. His tenure also negotiated the calendar adjustments made for the winter FIFA World Cup in 2022 while taking controversial and harsh decisions to ban the Russian Football Federation.

However, the highlight of Ceferin’s term was his anti-ESL stand which was supported by the majority of federations in Europe. Ceferin was against the rebellion ESL and managed to get big teams back in the frame of the Champions League including the big six English clubs. The big six English clubs with some other powerhouses had joined ESL, but after Ceferin’s stand and fan protest, 10 of the 12 clubs pulled out of the idea.