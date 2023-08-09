Football Transfers: West Ham agree to Harry Maguire deal in principle as defender edges closer to Man Utd exit

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is on the brink of exit as Premier League rivals West Ham United have reportedly agreed a deal in principle. According to a report surfacing in England on Wednesday, August 9 Maguire is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and could soon be out officially. A deal worth $38 million has been put on the table by the East London outfit for Maguire, who was earlier relieved from his duties as Manchester United captain.

West Ham have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United for Harry Maguire on £30m fee 🚨⚒️



The verbal agreement is subject to final, key points on deal structure still under discussion but fee now agreed, as per Sky.



Personal terms, to be discussed soon. pic.twitter.com/cIcr0L5fR4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023 ×

Maguire’s rise at United

Still, the world’s most expensive defender, Maguire was signed by then-United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in 2019 and quickly became absorbed into the environment at Old Trafford. His impressive stint in leading England to the 2018 World Cup semifinal also saw him earn plenty of applause from the fans. He became a key figure for the club and was handed the captain’s armband after the departure of Ashley Young to Inter Milan in 2020. In the 2019-20 Premier League season, he played every minute of the season that saw him become the first outfield player to do so for United since 1995.

Maguire’s fall

The England defender's stock started taking a stumble after the 2021-22 season where he lost positions on multiple occasions while also attracting fans' criticism. The 30-year-old became prone to errors and media criticism that saw him become the centre of attraction. Despite being one of the first names on the team sheet, Maguire was not fancied in the post-Solskjaer era.

In a brief spell at the club, Maguire played in 118 Premier League matches, scoring four goals with 175 total appearances for the Red Devils.

What next for Harry?

As things stand, United are waiting for an official bid from West Ham with the player already agreeing a move away from the club. United are also believed to be happy with the valuation and will respond as soon as they get the approach. The deal will also clear a position in the team for a home-grown player as United can register another player in his place before the season begins.

Manchester United will look to get the services of Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice as talks are held behind closed doors. The club will start their Premier League season on Monday, August 14 against manager-less Wolves.

