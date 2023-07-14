Football transfers: Spurs chairman Daniel Levy negotiates potential Harry Kane deal with Bayern Munich
The North London club have made it very clear to Bayern that they will not accept their £70m bid for Spurs' record goalscorer. After 213 goals for the team and 48 shy from being the highest scorer in the Premier League, Kane has no PL titles to show for it, Kane seeks a move away with Bayern seeming to be his most likely destination.
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy and Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen met each other on Thursday, July 13 to discuss the probable sale of Harry Kane. It is reported that no actual progress was made, however, the dialogue will certainly stay open between the two clubs. Levy and Bayern have been in meetings earlier as well and are not complete strangers is the deal goes through.
Bayern have submitted their second bid for Harry Kane — confirmed. 🚨🔴— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2023
Proposal worth €80m plus add-ons, as @Plettigoal reported.
Tottenham already rejected €70m plus add-ons last week — and initial feeling after second bid is similar from Spurs, waiting on official answer. pic.twitter.com/GRJRXF2N3G
Kane to leave Spurs?
Tottenham will do everything they can to persuade Kane to extend his contract, keeping in mind that he could join a rival Premier League club after completing the term of his current deal. The striker will be a part of the Tottenham squad that depart for the pre-season tour in Australia on Friday. Kane met new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu on Wednesday and trained with new signing and England teammate James Maddison. Postecoglu hopes Kane will be a part of his Spurs side, which he aims to revamp and make a formidable team once again in the Premier League.
What is Tottenham's stand?
Unsurprisingly, Tottenham have affirmed that they will not sell Kane to any English club in the current transfer window, and Manchester United, who were keen on signing the striker, have shifted their focus to Danish star Rasmus Hojlund of Atlanta.
