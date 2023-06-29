Football Transfers: Manchester United agree Mason Mount deal as English striker gets closer to Chelsea exit

Manchester United have finally agreed to a deal in principle to sign English sensation Mason Mount as the transfer saga is about to conclude. The deal reported to be $76 million will see Mount depart West London as clearout continues for the five-time Premier League champions. Chelsea had rejected three bids for the England star but now it appears that Mount will be heading North to Manchester as Chelsea collect funds for Mauricio Pochettino’s transfer plan. Mason Mount to Manchester United ✨



◉ Man Utd never left the race for Mount as he’s always been priority target.



◉ Face to face meeting was crucial to agree on £55m + £5m add ons fee.



◉ Bayern never in the race, it was only United for Mount. Now or in 2024.



Here we go ✅ pic.twitter.com/DWUnDPxJze — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023 × Mount saga to end? The deal will see Manchester United pay $76 million upfront and will become the club’s first high-profile signing before the start of pre-season. The club chased Mount since the start of the window and looked out of plans under new boss Pochettino. Earlier this week, United had seen their bid rejected for the 24-year-old, but now the deal appears to be over the line. Mount could join United in the pre-season and could be presented before the end of the week.

The deal is reported to be $69 million as a transfer few and the rest of the amount to be paid as an add-on if Mount helps the Red Devils end their Premier League or Champions League drought. As things stand, United are without a league title since 2013 while they last won the Champions League in 2008. United still in the market Erik ten Hag’s side is still in the market as they try to get big-name players having returned to the Champions League. United are now expected to turn their attention to other transfer deals that could see them land a striker. United’s primary target at the start of the window was England captain Harry Kane, but any deal is far from done as Spurs are reluctant to let go of their star man.

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe and France teammates raise concern after police kills teenager during traffic check

On the other hand, they are also interested in signing Napoli’s Serie A winning striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian landed the Golden Boot in Serie A last season and is top of the list in transfer targets. Chelsea clearout continues The deal agreed with United will see another member of the Champions League winning side from 2021 leave the club. Earlier, N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, and Édouard Mendy had departed West London. On the other hand, skipper César Azpilicueta is also set to leave the club as manager Pochettino prepares for the 2023-24 Premier League season.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE