Football Transfers: Kylian Mbappe to reject Saudi Pro League move as exit saga continues with PSG

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal as the transfer saga continues for the French star. Al Hilal who had reportedly submitted a world-record $333 million bid for the 24-year-old, however in a crushing blow to the club’s aspirations Mbappe wants to stay in Europe. The 2018 World Cup winner has been long linked with Real Madrid as Mbappe enters the final year of his PSG contract and will be free to sign for the 14-time European champions next July.

◉ Mbappé doesn’t want to negotiate with Al Hilal.



◉ PSG sources believe he agreed a secret pre deal with Real Madrid.



◉ PSG, convinced Kylian ONLY wants to sign for Madrid.



◉ Al Hilal agreed terms with Verratti, as revealed — talks on with PSG.



Mbappe rejects Saudi move

The French star has refused "any discussion with the representatives of the Al-Hilal club, present in Paris this Wednesday," reported L'Equipe Sports Daily. According to the report, a delegation of Al-Hilal was in Paris recently to discuss the move while they were completing the transfer of Malcom from Zenit Saint Petersburg. However, the player has rejected a move and wants to continue playing in Europe.

"This approach will not succeed," added L'Equipe because the entourage of the 24-year-old player "refused any discussions with the representatives of the Saudi club".

"The captain of Les Bleus has never considered this option," the report added.

What is the transfer saga?

On July 1, Mbappe entered the final year of his PSG contract with no obligation to extend the contract beyond 2024. The player will be free to speak to any club in the coming January as he enters the final six months of the contract. PSG will lose a big transfer amount if Mbappe runs down the contract and secures a free transfer next July.

PSG cleared their stand on the player as they wanted to him to either sign a contract extension or be sold as the club wanted to recover their investment in the player. Mbappe has reportedly been given an ultimatum until July 31 to sign the contract or leave the club. Mbappe is yet to report in the PSG pre-season and did not travel with the squad for the Japan tour amid the transfer saga.

On the player side, Mbappe wants to stay at PSG for one more year and run down the contract as a few close sources to the player believe he has already agreed on a transfer to Real Madrid. If Mbappe continues to take the current stand, he will leave PSG on a free transfer to land a major blow to the defending French champions. The club already saw the exit of Lionel Messi, when he left on free for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

