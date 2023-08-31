ugc_banner

Football Transfers: France's Benjamin Pavard signs for Inter Milan from Bayern Munich

AFP
Milan, ItalyUpdated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Football Transfers: France's Benjamin Pavard signs for Inter Milan from Bayern Munich



In a statement, Inter confirmed that France full-back Pavard has moved to Italy in a permanent deal for which local media report last season's losing Champions league finalists will pay 30 million euros ($32.7 million) plus a potential two million euros' worth of add-ons.

Benjamin Pavard has signed for Inter Milan from Bayern Munich, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

Pavard, who landed in Milan on Tuesday, has been in limbo waiting for Bayern to agree to the transfer for a week.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said on Sunday that Pavard would not leave the Bundesliga champions unless a replacement was found for the 27-year-old.

Pavard was in the last year of his contract after spending seven seasons in Germany with Stuttgart and then Bayern, with whom he won four German league titles and the Champions League in 2020.

Inter have started the new Serie A season with two wins from their opening two matches.

 

