Football: 'That's a serious offense': Luis Enrique on Alvaro Morata receiving death threats

Recently, Spanish striker Alvaro Morata revealed that he has received vicious abuse on social media during Euro 2020 and that his wife and children have been shouted at on the streets of Seville. The Spanish forward was subject to criticism after missing big opportunities to score in Euro 2020.

The Spaniard also missed a penalty in Spain's 5-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday.

"I would like people to put themselves in my shoes and think what it's like to get threats towards my family, people saying 'I hope your children die'. I've had to leave my phone outside my room," Morata told a Spanish radio station, Cadena Cope.

"My wife and children have come to the stadium in Seville with Morata on the back of their shirts and people have been shouting at them. It's complicated. I understand people booing me for missing chances but there's a limit."

Now, Luis Enrique has urged the police for a "robust response" over the matter. "I think it's a police matter really," Luis Enrique said Sunday ahead of Spain's game against Croatia in the Round of 16.

"Because when it comes to death threats, particularly in regard to family and kids, that's a serious offense. … I think it's a matter for the authorities, so that it can be met with a robust response."

Morata has scored just one goal in the Euro 2020 campaign. Several teammates, including his captain Koke Resurreccion, condemned the threats.

"I really cannot imagine who would make that kind of comment on social media because it can be really damaging, not just to the player but also to the family and to the kids," Spain captain Koke Resurreccion said.

"That's a step too far and it really has to be condemned."