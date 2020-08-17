Football star Lionel Messi tells Barcelona that he wants to leave 'immediately'

Just days after a humiliating loss to Bayern Munich, Barcelona's star captain Lionel Messi has told to the club that he wants to leave the club this summer.

FC Barcelona were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final on Friday night. According to Esporte Interativo, Lionel Messi has grown weary of the lack of planning at the club and wants an immediate exit.

It is said that the football maestro feels "isolated" after consecutively failing to win the Champions League and losing the La Liga title to their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Manchester City are the favourites to secure a deal for Lionel Messi and the fans can witness him reunite with former boss Pep Guardiola.

Messi has been in conflict with Barcelona's top brass including the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu for over a year.

Lionel Messi has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave on a free transfer after a season has ended. But the clause expired in May this year.

Barcelona's all-time top scorer Lionel Messi's buyout clause is at whopping £635 million, which is out of the reach of every club, but the club don’t have the money to finance the squad rebuild so they might sacrifice their most precious asset to make it happen.