Football: Robert Lewandowski shatters 49-year-old record in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski shattered a 49-year-old record in Bundesliga after scoring the 41st goal of the season in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg.

The Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season was previously held by German legend Gerd Mueller, who scored 40 goals in the 1971/72 season. The Polish striker is also chasing another record held by Mueller. Lewandowski is in the second position on the all-time scorer's list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals. Gerd Mueller is on top with 365 goals.

Lewandowski was looking to miss out on the long-standing record after missing some clear chances in the match, however, the Polish striker fired in the very last minute to steal the show for champions Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski managed to net 41 goals in a Bundesliga season despite being on the sidelines for a few weeks due to injury.

At the other end of the table, former Bundesliga champions Werder Bremen were relegated for the first time since 1980 following their 4-2 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach, along with already-relegated Schalke 04.

"We tried to turn it around but it did not work," said coach Thomas Schaaf, a former Bremen player and longtime coach, who was brought back for the final game of the season.

"It is hard for me to talk at the moment. The players are sitting in the changing room. Silence."

Cologne will go into the relegation playoffs after scoring an 86th-minute winner over Schalke while Union Berlin will play in the new Europa Conference League after finishing seventh thanks to Max Kruse's dramatic stoppage-time winner against RB Leipzig.

(Inputs from Reuters)