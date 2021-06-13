Football: Portugal lose key player to COVID-19 in Euro 2020, replacement announced

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. The development comes as a huge blow to the defending champions as Cancelo looked at top of his form prior to the tournament and is regarded as one of the key players of Portugal.

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, who is on loan to AC Milan, has been named the replacement for the Manchester City right-back in the Portugal squad as they gear up to open their Group F campaign against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.

Portugal take on Germany in Munich four days later with world champions France scheduled to play them in Budapest on June 23.

Cancelo is now self-isolating after Saturday's test result.

"According to the Covid-19 protocol established by UEFA before Euro 2020 matches every player in the squad underwent RT-PCR tests on Saturday. The results, with the exception of Joao Cancelo, were negative," the Portuguese federation announced.

Cancelo is one of the Euro 2020 players to have contracted the COVID-19.

Not only Portugal but even Russia have been dealt a hammer blow in the build-up to the delayed Euro 2020 after winger Andrei Mostovoy tested positive for the virus and was ruled out on Friday. They went on to suffer a 3-0 defeat to Belgium.

Spain’s Sergio Busquets is also self-isolating while being ruled out of their opening game against Sweden on Monday in Seville after testing positive last weekend.

Sweden forward Dejan Kulusevski of Juventus and midfielder Mattias Svanberg also tested positive, with six reserve players called up on stand-by.

