Football: Paris Saint-Germain sign Sergio Ramos on free transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have announced Sergio Ramos has gone along with them on a two-year contract. He has resolved to terms at Parc des Princes through to 2023 after leaving Real Madrid as a free agent.

He is presently 35 years old, yet will be hoping to add to an advantageous award assortment subsequent to connecting up with the Ligue 1 giants.

Hailing from Camas, Spain, Sergio made his expert presentation for Sevilla FC in the 2003-04 season subsequent to arising out of the club's childhood academy. An adaptable safeguard fit for playing in the middle or on the right side, he joined Real Madrid in the mid-year of 2005.

Over the course of the following 16 seasons with Los Merengues, Sergio Ramos is one of the best defenders, scoring 101 goals in 671 matches in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid captain somewhere in the range of 2015 and 2021, he assisted his with siding win four UEFA Champions Leagues somewhere in the range of 2014 and 2018 and five Liga crowns in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2017, and 2020.

With the Spanish national team, Sergio Ramos won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and two UEFA Euros in 2008 and 2012. A customary captain of La Roja, he is the most-capped Spanish player ever with 180 appearances and 23 goals.

Positioned 6th in the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football, Sergio Ramos has gotten various individual distinctions for his exhibitions. He has twice been named UEFA Defender of the Year 2017 and 2018, and has included no under multiple times in the FIFA World XI somewhere in the range of 2008 and 2020 and was additionally named in the FIFA World Cup 2010 Team of the Tournament.

"I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Ramos revealed after signing his contract. This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it's a day I will never forget. I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players. Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible."

"Today, Paris welcomes one of the greatest players of our era. We are delighted to announce that Sergio Ramos has joined us, announced Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Paris Saint-Germain Chairman and CEO. Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in the history of the game. He is a born competitor, a leader and a true professional. His vast experience and ambition is in perfect synergy with those of the club. I am proud to see him in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey and I know our supporters will reserve a fantastic welcome for him."

