Football: Mainz's Anwar El Ghazi suspended by club for pro-Palestine comments

Bundesliga club FSV Mainz 05 have suspended their newly signed player Anwar El Ghazi over a social media post related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists.

Mainz issued a statement wherein it said Anwar had taken a position that was unacceptable to the club.

“The decision comes as a result of a since-deleted social media post from the 28-year-old that appeared on Sunday evening. In the post, El Ghazi took a position on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that was deemed unacceptable by the club," read the statement.

The club added that prior to announcing the decision, it had engaged in an "in-depth discussion" with the player.

"Mainz 05 respects the fact that there are varying perspectives on the decades-long, complex conflict in the Middle East. However, the club are distancing themselves from the content of the social media post in question, as it does not align with the values of the club.”

In his now-deleted post, Anwar batted for 'Free Palestine' campaign by claiming that Israel was committing genocide and mass destruction while the world was "witnessing it happen live".

Anwar joined the German club as a free agent on a two-year contract valid until 2025. He played for Premier League club Aston Villa previously and was on the verge of joining Manchester United during the summer, according to numerous reports.

While the Premier League took a diplomatic stance in the ongoing conflict by condemning the deaths on both sides, the Bundesliga is yet to take a concrete position. Apart from Mainz, Bayern Munich is also investigating players in the team that have taken pro-Palestine position.

What is happening in Israel and Gaza?

More than 1,500 Israelis have died after Hamas - a terror outfit operating from the Gaza Strip - launched an ambush attack on Israel earlier this month. As a retaliatory move, Israel has been carpet bombing the strip to eradicate Hamas out of existence. However, more than 2,750 Palestinians have lost their lives as collateral damage.

On Tuesday, reports claimed that over 500 people had died in Gaza after a missile fell on the Al Ahli hospital. So far, both sides have been accusing each other of the attack.

