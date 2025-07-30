Liverpool forward Luis Diaz completed an $88 million switch to German powerhouse and defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday (July 30). In an announcement made by the record German champions, Diaz will be the latest addition to the already prolific forward line of the Bavarians, as they try to challenge for European glory. The witch also means Liverpool will have one vacant spot on the team roster as they continue their pursuit of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in the transfer window.

Diaz completes Liverpool switch

Playing a major role in Liverpool’s 20th league title win in the 2024-25 season, Diaz scored 13 goals in 36 matches as the Merseyside club eased their way in England’s top flight. With Liverpool already adding Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, the void left by Diaz and the sudden death of Diogo has already been filled by the club. For Bayern, though, it was a win-win situation as they already have the likes of Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, and others in the attacking third. Diaz will wear No.14 at Bayern, a number once donned by Xabi Alonso at the club.

"I arrived with all the dreams in the world, and I am leaving proud of everything we achieved together," Diaz wrote on Instagram.

"I have met incredible people, fabulous colleagues, coaches who helped me a lot, and extraordinary fans. Liverpool is, indeed, a special team, and I will keep everyone in my heart.

"It's good to be leaving with the feeling of a duty fulfilled, and, most of all, to be leaving a champion. It would have been the perfect goodbye if we hadn't lost one of ours in such a tragic way.

"I carry everyone with me in my heart, but one of them in particular: Diogo. I will never forget him. We will never forget him. Thank you for everything."

For Liverpool, it will be an opportunity to reinvest the money as they put weight behind the transfer of Alexander Isak from Newcastle. The Reds have already generated $174mn in transfer activity, which could see them lure Isak from Newcastle.