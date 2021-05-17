Football: Kevin de Bruyne headlines Belgium squad for Euro 2020

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez on Monday named a 26-member squad for the Euro 2020 as he included Axel Witsel but omitted Marouane Fellaini.

Notably, Witness underwent surgery on his Achilles tendon in January and has resumed running just a few days ago. While he is expected to be fully fit by the time Euro 2020 starts, his availability for the June 11-July 11 tournament is still in doubt.

"With a squad extended to 26 (instead of 23), I can take this risk (on Witsel), he's a unique player," said Martinez.

Whereas Fellaini has not been called up from international retirement after last playing for Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2018, following which he left for China.

The squad includes a list of 11 stand-by players, must be officially declared to UEFA by June 1.

Belgium have been drawn in Pool B and will lock horns with Russia on June 12, Denmark five days later and Finland on June 21.

Belgium squad

Goalkeepers (3): Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/ESP), Simon Mignolet (FC Bruges), Matz Sels (Strasbourg/FRA)

Defenders (5): Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Dedrick Boyata (Hertha Berlin/GER), Jason Denayer (Lyon/FRA), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica/POR), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe/JPN)

Midfielders (11): Timothy Catagne (Leicester/ENG), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Nacer Chadli (İstanbul Basaksehir/TUR), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton/ENG), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Thorghan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Dennis Praet (Leicester/ENG), Youri Tielemans (Leicester/ENG), Hans Vanaken (FC Bruges), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Forwards (7): Mitchy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace/ENG), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace/ENG), Jeremy Doku (Rennes/FRA), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid/ESP), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/ITA), Dries Mertens (Napoli/ITA), Leandro Trossard (Brighton/ENG)

Stand-by list (11): Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn/ENG), Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan AC/ITA), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Anderlecht), Bryan Heynen (RC Genk), Thomas Foket (Reims/FRA), Adnan Januzaj Real Sociedad/ESP), Brandon Mechele (FC Bruges), Jordan Lukaku (Antwerp), Zinho Vanheusden (Standard Liege), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht), Charles De Ketelaere (FC Bruges)