Football: Jack Grealish says he cried like Lionel Messi over leaving Aston Villa

Jack Grealish said leaving Aston Villa to join Manchester City carried him to tears and caused him to feel exactly the same way as Lionel Messi did about departing Barcelona.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Manchester City last week for £100m in the greatest monetary deal in English football history, leaving the club where he had spent his whole profession.

"It was so tough. I think everyone knows that," said Jack Grealish to a media outlet.

"I reported back for the pre-season as I was meant to. That's when the manager wanted me back so I obviously went back for a few days. It was obviously difficult because in the back of my head, I knew that I might be going."

"Everyone's seen the way Messi was at his final press conference and that is the exact way I felt myself.

"Before I left, at the hotel, I spoke to the team, the staff, and the players and I teared up a little bit myself."

Jack Grealish joined Manchester City on a six-year deal after the Premier League champions actuated the £100m provision in his Villa contract.

The exchange expense broke the past record in English football held by Paul Pogba when he rejoined Manchester United for £93.25m from Juventus in 2016.

Jack Grealish, who was skipper at Aston Villa and left the club having scored 32 goals in 213 appearances, made his first appearance for Manchester City in Saturday's Community Shield loss to Leicester at Wembley.

Dissimilar to at Aston Villa, Grealish will confront extraordinary contest for a beginning spot at Manchester City, however, he is sure he can give various characteristics to any semblance of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, and Phil Foden