Football: 'I am so happy to be here': Thomas Tuchel indicates he wants to sign long-term contract

Thomas Tuchel has implied that he might want to broaden his stay at Stamford Bridge in the wake of getting a charge out of a decent spell up until this point. Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard in January and has since considered to be in fortunes as the club completed in the main four and made it to the FA Cup last prior to losing to Leicester City.

He will likewise get the opportunity to lift the Champions League against Manchester City and could turn out to be just the second Chelsea manager to do as such.

Thomas Tuchel was just given an agreement for 18 months in January, however, the group's exhibitions could see the club offer him a more drawn-out bargain. Chelsea could broaden Thomas Tuchel's visit by two additional years, with the choice of a third-year according to the Telegraph.

He is relied upon to move to London ahead of next season, and he conceded that Chelsea feels like the "perfect spot" right now for him.

“This is very easy. I’m just so happy to be here. I have never felt so good since I was in Mainz and this feels like the perfect place and the perfect moment” - he said.

“I’m so happy to be here, so whatever will come will come. We cannot force things, but, of course, this is my point of view and this is very clear” - he added.

“I love it when other people are happy,” Thomas Tuchel said, envisioning the after-party if Chelsea beat Manchester City in the Champions League finale on Saturday night.

“It means more to me around Christmas that I have good presents for others. It’s very hard to give me a gift. Maybe I’m not the guy to dance on the table, but I will be so super-happy if we win and I see my team, my staff, the families, and when I feel what it means to my family. This is huge for me” - he added.

Five months subsequent to showing up in London, Thomas Tuchel seems as though he is in a decent spot. The caustic way of his split from Paris Saint-Germain, who fired him on Christmas Eve, in the past. Thomas Tuchel has scarcely put a foot wrong since joining Chelsea in January and, as opposed to the smart persona he frequently introduced at PSG and Borussia Dortmund, is in a convincing and lively disposition as he plans to confront City in Porto.

Consecutive Champions League finals as a manager is a decent accomplishment, and Tuchel will trust the group to get over the last obstacle against Manchester City. Chelsea ought to move Tuchel in the mid-year move window paying little mind to what occurs against Manchester City final.

Tuchel's strategic nous will be tested by Pep Guardiola however he won't attempt to re-think Manchester City's manager.

“It is always difficult to face Man City, Bayern, or Barcelona when Pep is on the sideline” - he said

“Maybe they are the strongest team in Europe and maybe the world and they have built a huge gap between them and us in the league but we closed the gap for 90 minutes. At Wembley in the FA Cup, we closed the gap again for 90 minutes and that’s what we want to do again” - he added

The German has figured out how to get the best out of the players in the ebb and flow Chelsea squad and has raised the exhibitions of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, despite the fact that their yield before goal hasn't improved radically.

With a full pre-season and a transfer window under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea could become contenders for the title in the Premier League next season.

