/Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey charged with rape and sexual assault

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to three women reportedly took place in 2021 and 2022. The news broke out on Friday (July 4) evening which was confirmed by London's Metropolitan Police. Partey, who recently left Arsenal after the expiry of his contract with the Gunners will now have to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5.

Partey in trouble over rape and assault charge

As per details revealed, the charges go back to 2021 and 2022 when Partey was an integral part of the Arsenal side and stayed in the English capital. He was first arrested in July 2022 though he was not named at the time and continued to play for Arsenal while investigations were ongoing.

"The charges follow an investigation by detectives, which commenced in February 2022 after police first received a report of rape," according to the Met Police statement.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, said: "Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward."

Partey on the other hand has denied all the allegations after his lawyer released a statement. He also stated that Partey will cooperate in the investigation and wants to clear his name from the charges.

In a statement, Partey's lawyer Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman and Rose, said: "Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

"Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further."

Arsenal on the other hand have denied making any comments on the situation as he no longer is part of the club. His contract expired on June 30 and was in the conversation for an extension before the talks collapsed.