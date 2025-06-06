/England and Manchester United great David Beckham set to receive knighthood

Former England and Manchester United great David Beckham will receive a knighthood for his decorated top-flight football career and contributions to British society. Beckham, who is on OBE, will receive the knighthood in Charles King’s Birthday Honours List, while the complete list of honours recipients is due to be published next week.

Beckham began his professional career with Manchester United in 1994, making 394 appearances across all competitions and scoring 85 goals before playing for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and PSG, respectively. The attacking midfielder represented England 115 times, the third-highest for any senior men’s player, leading them in 59 games.

David, who turned 50 last month, would take on the title of Sir, while his spouse and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, would become Lady Beckham.



However, Beckham had come close to receiving the knighthood before, with the last instance being around 11 years ago in 2014, but failed as HM Revenue and Customs placed a red flag on his nomination due to his alleged involvement in the tax avoidance scheme, per several reports.



Meanwhile, during a conversation with the King at the Chelsea Flower Show last month, footage from The Sun showed the King asking Beckham if ‘he received his 50th birthday present’, possibly referring to an honours recipient nomination, further adding, "I'm glad it got to you", with Beckham responding, "It was incredible, thank you, it was very kind".

Life beyond the football field



David Beckham was one of the key people behind helping London secure the hosting rights for the 2012 Summer Games and has been an ambassador for Unicef since 2005. Known to protect children’s rights and support them worldwide, Unicef launched 'The David Beckham Unicef Fund' in 2015, marking a decade's partnership between the two.



Besides this, he also became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation in 2024, supporting King Charles’ education programme.



Beckham is also part-owner of League Two side Salford City. He is also the president and co-owner of the Major League Soccer (MLS) team, Inter Miami, in the US, for whom 2022 World Cup champion and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi plays.