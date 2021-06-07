Football: Barcelona always wanted to bring Neymar back, says PSG president

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has uncovered that Barcelona has "always wanted" to re-sign Neymar.

Bits of gossip about a Barcelona return for Neymar has drawn in a lot of eyeballs since the time he moved to the French capital and returned again this late spring. Neymar signed up a new deal until 2025 with PSG, in this manner precluding any expected transfer to Barcelona sooner rather than later and Al-Khelaïfi figures the previous Barcelona star didn't require a lot of persuading.

Neymar went through four years at Barcelona before his transition to PSG. He helped the Catalan goliaths win two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, and a UEFA Champions League title.

The Brazilian set up himself as arguably one of the best during his time at Barcelona and framed a considerable assaulting association with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Neymar was tipped to be the replacement to Lionel Messi at Barcelona yet stunned the world when he finished a world-record move worth €222 million to PSG in the late spring of 2017.

Since joining PSG, Neymar has driven the club to three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France trophy, and two Coupe de la Ligue titles. The forward has scored an amazing 87 goals in 116 games for PSG.

In spite of getting a charge out of progress at PSG, Neymar has frequently been connected with a move back to Barcelona. Barcelona has spent over €400 million on any semblance of Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, and Ousmane Dembele in a bid to supplant the forward. Nonetheless, these players have to a great extent been disappointing.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi uncovered that it didn't take a lot to persuade Neymar to remain in the French capital. He told L'Equipe:

"Barcelona always wanted to bring Neymar back, that is no secret. But did Neymar want to go? No. It is true that at that time, his adaptation to Paris & France was still incomplete."

"It was not hard to find an agreement with Neymar. If it took so long, it was because of the health crisis. I never had any doubts."

