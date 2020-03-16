Five members of Valencia FC 'doing well' after testing positive for COVID-19

According to Valencia FC, five members of the club(including players and staff) have tested positive for coronavirus.

Out of five, two of them are players and the three of them are staff members. Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala are the players who were tested positive.

Garay on Sunday became the first La Liga player to be tested positive with coronavirus, he took to Instagram where he wrote: "It is clear I have started 2020 with bad luck".

Later that day, Mangala confirmed that he too was tested positive for COVID-19.

Mangala posted: "I knew today that I am Coronavirus positive. At the moment, I'm feelling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and have no contact with my family."

According to the club, all five members are "in good health". The Spanish La Liga was suspended when Real Madrid squad went into quarantine on Thursday.

Spain has been the second worst-hit European country after Italy, the nation has reported more than 100 deaths in 24 hours taking the total death toll in Spain to 288 and 7,753 confirmed cases. The government has imposed nation-wide lockdown and are sending drones to monitor the situation.

Just hours after Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the lockdown, his wife tested positive for the COVID-19.

Sanchez and his wife Begona Gomez are currently well and at their official residence after the imposition of latest measures, a government statement said.

The lockdown was a part of a 15-day state of emergency declared by the Spanish government on Saturday.