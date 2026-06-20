/Two World Cups, Two Different Feet: Relive the genius of Andreas Brehme's ice-cold penalties

Germany is on a roll at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. After crushing the newcomers, Curaçao (7-1) in their opener, they await Ivory Coast in their next fixture. With four world titles behind their back, they are among the top contenders to equal Brazil’s tally in this edition.

Here we will read about a ‘true ambidextrous player’, Andreas Brehme, who scored with both right and left feet in successive editions, becoming the only player to do so. Most importantly, he did so in a World Cup final, the pressure magnitude of which is unmatched. And the best part is, he wasn't even supposed to take that winning penalty.

The Broken Boot That Changed History

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West Germany was facing Argentina in the final of the 1990 edition, having gone goalless until the 85th minute, when Germany was awarded a penalty. Lothar Matthäus was supposed to take that penalty, being the side’s designated penalty-taker; however, because he broke his boot sole in the first half and didn’t trust his replacement cleats, he decided against taking it.



The result? Andreas Brehme was asked to fill in for him and do the honours.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

“I cracked the sole in my boot in the first half,” said Matthäus in a chat with FIFA. “I didn’t have any spares, so I just had to use the only spare pair the kitman had. They didn’t fit properly, and I liked worn-in boots anyway.



“When we got the penalty, I told Andi to take it. We had other options, outstanding penalty takers, but Andi was my roommate, and I knew he was the right man.”



What happened next never happened before. He converted that penalty into a goal, helping West Germany clinch its third FIFA World Cup. That, however, was not the talking point. How he did it was.

So, what was special about his penalty kick?

He struck the goal with his right foot, having already scored a penalty with his left foot during the 1986 World Cup knockout game against Mexico. Having done it with both feet, he created a unique piece of history, becoming the first and only player to score penalties with both feet across two World Cup editions.



That’s not all!

