/FIFA World Cup 2026 official ball 'Trionda': Features, technology and design explained. All you need to know about it

The FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will mark a historic chapter in football history. Scheduled to begin in June 2026, the tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time, making it the biggest FIFA World Cup ever. Adding to the excitement is the unveiling of the official match ball, the Adidas Trionda. Developed in partnership with FIFA, the ball combines innovative technology with a design that celebrates the three North American host nations.

Why is the FIFA World Cup 2026 ball called ‘Trionda’?

The name ‘Trionda’ translates to ‘three waves’ in Spanish, symbolising the three host countries of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Its design incorporates the national colours of each co-host nation, blue for the United States, red for Canada, and green for Mexico. The ball also features iconic symbols representing each country, including a maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico, and a star for the United States. Gold accents have been added throughout the design as a tribute to the FIFA World Cup trophy.

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Trionda’s unique design

The Trionda features a distinctive four-panel construction, with the panels meeting at the centre to create a triangular pattern. Deep seams have been incorporated into the design to improve flight stability and ensure more consistent aerodynamic performance during matches. According to FIFA, the embossed icons on the ball’s surface enhance grip, helping players maintain better control while dribbling and shooting, particularly in wet or humid conditions. The ball is manufactured by Pakistan-based company Forward Sports in Sialkot, a city renowned for football production. Forward Sports previously produced Al-Rihla, the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Embedded sensor chip: The biggest innovation

One of the most significant technological advancements in the Trionda is its integrated 500Hz motion sensor chip. Developed by Adidas, the sensor captures data 500 times per second, recording critical information such as the exact point of contact, ball speed, spin rate, trajectory, and direction of movement.

Weighing approximately 14 grams, the sensor is embedded within one of the ball’s outer panels. FIFA and Adidas state that it does not affect the ball’s weight, balance, bounce, or overall playing experience. To keep the technology running throughout matches, the ball must be charged before every game. Reports suggest the battery can last up to six hours on a full charge, comfortably covering warm-ups and match time.

How Trionda will improve VAR decisions

The sensor technology inside the Trionda will work alongside advanced high-speed camera systems installed across World Cup venues. By combining ball-tracking data with player-tracking technology, officials will be able to access a real-time 3D recreation of the match. This enhanced system can reportedly track every player and the ball around 50 times per second.