/FIFA World Cup 2026 | Messi named in 26-man Argentina squad despite injury scare

The question that had hung over world football for months about Argentina star Lionel Messi's participation in FIFA World Cup 2026 has finally been answered. Messi will lead defending champion Argentina at a record sixth World Cup starting June 11 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico after being selected in coach Lionel Scaloni's 26-player squad. The announcement, which came Thursday (May 28), though widely expected, came amid Messi's participation being put in jeopardy last week after he exited the field during Inter Miami's MLS game against Philadelphia Union with an injury. Inter Miami had that Messi suffered from muscle fatigue in his left hamstring, with the timeline for his return depending on his day-to-day progress. He was included regardless. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are now set to become the first men to appear in six different World Cups if they take the pitch at any point during the upcoming tournament.

What did Scaloni and the Argentina roster say about Messi's selection?

The injury scare surrounding Messi dominated the build-up to the squad announcement, and Scaloni addressed it directly. With only 15 days remaining before the 2026 World Cup kickoff, Scaloni claimed that the first reports on Messi's injury are "not that bad."

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Even before the final squad was named, the Argentina head coach had made his position on Messi's participation abundantly clear. "I'll do everything I can to make sure he's there. I believe that, for the sake of football, he has to be there," Scaloni had told reporters.

"Being able to see him play is something wonderful. Beyond whether it is his last World Cup or not. I don't like longing or thinking about what is going to happen, I want to enjoy the moment," Scaloni told Conmebol.

Among notable omissions from Argentina's final 26 are Franco Mastantuono and veteran defender Marcos Acuña, who was part of the Qatar 2022 title-winning squad.

Messi's World Cup record and Argentina's Group J schedule