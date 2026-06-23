/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 Live Streaming in India: Match timings, IST schedule, and TV channel details

We have entered the 13th day of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America. Four scheduled group stage fixtures for Tuesday (Jun 23) read as follows: Portugal vs Uzbekistan (Group K), England vs Ghana (Group L), Panama vs Croatia (Group L) and Colombia vs DR Congo (Group K). After what Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland did on the 12th day, with each scoring a brace in their respective games, it’s time for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane to follow suit and deliver big for their countries. With the Round of 32 qualifications on the line, check out the schedule and streaming details of all matches on the 13th day of the World Cup.

All teams from Group K and L will be in action on the 13th day of the FIFA World Cup, with Portugal and England playing for a spot in the Round of 32.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 Live Streaming Details

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 matches take place?

Portugal vs Uzbekistan, England vs Ghana, Panama vs Croatia, and Colombia vs DR Congo will all take place on Tuesday (Jun 23) on the 13th day of this showpiece event.

Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 matches between Portugal and Uzbekistan, England and Ghana, Panama and Croatia and Colombia and DR Congo will be telecast live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to live-stream FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 matches in India?