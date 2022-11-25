FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs Ecuador H2H preview, prediction and lineup 

The Netherlands will face Ecuador in their second FIFA World Cup 2022 match on 25 November. Both teams enter the Group A match in the same position, having won their first two matches with identical scores (2-0). The Netherlands defeated Senegal, which fought valiantly, while Ecuador easily defeated host Qatar, arguably the tournament's weakest team.

Netherlands form

The Netherlands has a mixed record in FIFA World Cups. While they have reached the finals three times, in 1974, 1978, and 2010, and finished third in 2018, they have failed to qualify for the mega event seven times in the last sixteen editions. But the Dutch have qualified for the latest Nations League finals and they have top-class talent in Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt. The supporting cast is also reliable with only the goalkeeping position being a true concern. If the Netherlands can win their group they would probably avoid England in the last 16, and they are likely to face Argentina in the quarters.

Ecuador form

La Tricolor proved too structured for Qatar in the opening match on 20 November. Ecuador now faces two of the toughest opponents in the section, the Netherlands on 25 November and Senegal on 29 November. Senegal will be eager to avenge its Dutch defeat. The Latin American team is well aware that even a draw in this game could help them. Ecuador will compete in their fourth tournament this century, they possess an inexperienced squad but have the talent and calibre to beat Qatar in the curtain-raiser.

Netherlands vs Serbia head-to-head

The Oranje won one of the two international friendlies played between the two sides between 2006 and 2014, with the other game ending in a draw. In the FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands has a strong record against South American teams. They have only lost two of their last 14 games, and their last defeat came in 1994 against Brazil.

Netherlands vs Serbia predicted lineup

Netherlands (3-4-1-2, right to left): Noppert (GK), De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, Berghuis, F. De Jong, Blind, Gakpo, Depay, Bergwijn

Ecuador (4-4-2, right to left): Galindez (GK), Preciado, Hincapie, F. Torres, Estupinan, Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra, Valencia, Estrada.

Netherlands vs Serbia kick-off time