FIFA World Cup 2022, Day 3 Schedule – Matches, venues and live streaming-OTT, channel broadcast details!

After a power-packed couple of days at the FIFA World Cup 2022 where we saw Qatar becoming the first host nation to lose a world cup opener and Argentina going down to Saudi Arabia in a shocker, a lot was on offer for fans all across the world. Such a start to this football carnival gave the fans a gist of what is about to come.

Now moving ahead, let’s have a brief look at what is in store for us on day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 3 Matches, timings, and venues:

In the first of the four matches that are to be played on day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco will take on 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium, marking this as the first occasion when these two teams will square off in the FIFA World Cup. The match will begin at 15:30 PM IST.

The second match of the day is a biggie – between former four-time World Cup winners Germany and Japan, set to be played at the Khalifa International Stadium. While this is also the first meeting between these two nations at the FIFA World Cup, Germany have never lost to Japan even during their friendly encounters in the past, having won once in 2004 (3-0). The timing of the second match is 18:30 PM IST.

In the third match of day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, ex-champions Spain will play Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium. The match promises to be an exciting contest given how both squads are lined-up. This encounter will be telecasted live for the fans in India at 21:30 PM IST.

The fourth and final contest of the day will be played between Belgium and Canada, two teams that are expected to raise the bar on the match day. These teams, even in the past, have met only once, in a friendly match in 1989 in Ottawa where Belgium won by a margin of 2-0. As scheduled, the match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

