FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Denmark vs Tunisia?

On Tuesday (November 22), a lot of action is packed for the football fans across the globe as the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition will see plenty of games, back-to-back. After Argentina taking on Saudi Arabia, Denmark will open their campaign as they face Tunisia in Group D fixture.

Group D is also a tricky one which comprises Denmark, Tunisia, defending champions France and Australia. While France is expected to top the group, the other remaining three are tricky oppositions as well. A star-studded Denmark side, including Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen, Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace, will first hope to kick off their campaign in style with a win over Tunisia.

Tunisia, on the other hand, will hope for the likes of Youssef Msakni and former Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri to deliver the goods versus the Danish line-up. Here's everything you need to know about the Denmark vs Tunisia clash:

When is the Denmark vs Tunisia match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, from Group D, will be held at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will commence at 18:30 PM IST on Tuesday evening (November 22).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?