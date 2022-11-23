FIFA World Cup 2022: Another upset in Qatar as Japan shock Germany 2-1

Two days two upsets on the cards in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as on Wednesday the four-time world champions Germany suffered a shock defeat (1-2) at the hands of Japan in their first match in Group E. On Tuesday, it was Argentina that got floored by Saudi Arabia 2-1.

Japan started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on the brightest note beating yet another trophy favourites Germany at the Khalifa International stadium in Qatar. Germany began well, keeping possession and having the ball control. They even scored the first goal of the match in the 33rd minute through Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty.

However, things changed for good for Japan in the second half as they came all guns blazing and scored two goals during the fag end of the game in the 75th and 83rd minute to lead 2-1 against Germany.