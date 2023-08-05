FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16: Check qualified teams, schedule, live streaming & all you need to know

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16: As the group stages have concluded in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and Newzealand, the tournament will head into the 'Round of 16.' For the first phase, the 32 teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, which started on July 20, were placed into eight groups - Group A through H. After 48 matches, the top two teams from each group qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16 – the first of the knockout phases.

Teams Which Debuted in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Eight countries, Haiti, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia, debuted in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Teams Knocked Out of Women's World Cup 2023

New Zealand, the Philippines, Canada, Ireland, Zambia, Costa Rica, China, Haiti, Portugal, Vietnam, Brazil, Panama, Italy, Argentina, Germany, and South Korea are all eliminated from the Women's World Cup.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Teams Qualified for Round of 16 Stage

Here's the list of the teams which have qualified for the round of 16 stage.

Group A – Switzerland, Norway

Group B – Australia, Nigeria

Group C – Japan, Spain

Group D – England, Denmark

Group E – Netherlands, USA

Group F – France, Jamaica

Group G – Sweden, South Africa

Group H – Colombia, Morocco

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Round of 16 Schedule

The round of 16 stage for the Women's World Cup will begin on Sunday, August 5. Below is the schedule for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, the round of 16 matches. The final will happen on August 20.

August 5

Switzerland vs Spain, 10:30 AM IST, Eden Park

Japan vs Norway, 01:30 OM IST, Sky Stadium

August 6

Netherlands vs South Africa, 07:30 AM, Allianz Stadium

Sweden vs USA, 02:30 PM IST, AAMI Park

August 7

England vs Nigeria, 01:00 PM IST, Suncorp Stadium

Australia vs Denmark, 04:00 PM IST, Stadium Australia

August 8

Colombia vs Jamaica, 01:30 PM IST, AAMI Park

France vs Morocco, 04:30 PM IST, Coopers Stadium

How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 Matches in India

FanCode (streaming platform) and DD Sports (public broadcaster) have secured sub-licences to broadcast the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.