FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16: Check qualified teams, schedule, live streaming & all you need to know
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16: As the group stages have concluded in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and Newzealand, the tournament will head into the 'Round of 16.' Check all details here.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16: As the group stages have concluded in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and Newzealand, the tournament will head into the 'Round of 16.' For the first phase, the 32 teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, which started on July 20, were placed into eight groups - Group A through H. After 48 matches, the top two teams from each group qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16 – the first of the knockout phases.
Teams Which Debuted in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Eight countries, Haiti, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia, debuted in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
Teams Knocked Out of Women's World Cup 2023
New Zealand, the Philippines, Canada, Ireland, Zambia, Costa Rica, China, Haiti, Portugal, Vietnam, Brazil, Panama, Italy, Argentina, Germany, and South Korea are all eliminated from the Women's World Cup.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Teams Qualified for Round of 16 Stage
Here's the list of the teams which have qualified for the round of 16 stage.
Group A – Switzerland, Norway
Group B – Australia, Nigeria
Group C – Japan, Spain
Group D – England, Denmark
Group E – Netherlands, USA
Group F – France, Jamaica
Group G – Sweden, South Africa
Group H – Colombia, Morocco
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Round of 16 Schedule
The round of 16 stage for the Women's World Cup will begin on Sunday, August 5. Below is the schedule for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, the round of 16 matches. The final will happen on August 20.
August 5
Switzerland vs Spain, 10:30 AM IST, Eden Park
Japan vs Norway, 01:30 OM IST, Sky Stadium
August 6
Netherlands vs South Africa, 07:30 AM, Allianz Stadium
Sweden vs USA, 02:30 PM IST, AAMI Park
August 7
England vs Nigeria, 01:00 PM IST, Suncorp Stadium
Australia vs Denmark, 04:00 PM IST, Stadium Australia
August 8
Colombia vs Jamaica, 01:30 PM IST, AAMI Park
France vs Morocco, 04:30 PM IST, Coopers Stadium
How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 Matches in India
FanCode (streaming platform) and DD Sports (public broadcaster) have secured sub-licences to broadcast the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
