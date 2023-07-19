FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Check the opening ceremony date, time, venue, performers & live streaming details

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: For the first time, two countries, Australia and New Zealand, will co-host the Women's Football World Cup. All 32 teams have reached the host countries for the biggest event in women's football. The opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 between New Zealand and Norway will happen at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20. New Zealand will host the opening ceremony of the tournament, featuring several performances from famous artists.

Here's everything you need to know about the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 opening ceremony.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Details

New Zealand will host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland before the New Zealand vs Norway match. The opening ceremony, scheduled on July 20, is scheduled to begin at 05:30 PM Local Time (11:00 AM IST). Although FIFA has not officially announced the timings of the opening ceremony, we can assume that it will begin 90 minutes before the opening match. The venue, Eden Park, has a capacity of 50,000. It is the largest stadium in New Zealand.

FIFA Women's World Cup Opening Ceremony Performers

FIFA has confirmed the presence of two artists for the opening ceremony. Local artists BENEE, a New Zealander, and Mallrat, an Australian artist, will perform the official song of the Women's World Cup. According to FIFA, the song "Do It Again' explores the "bullish determination involved in not only getting women's sport on a huge platform but even noticed and supported at all."

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup Opening Ceremony Live

Here's the list of broadcasters who will telecast the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 opening ceremony live.

Country Date Time TV Streaming USA July 20 1:30 AM ET Fox Sports, Telemundo (Spanish) Fox Sports site/app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes site/app (Spanish) Canada July 20 1:30 AM ET TSN, RDS (French) TSN+, RDS Direct (French) UK July 20 8:30 AM BST BBC BBC iPlayer Australia July 20 3:30 PM AEST Optus Sport, Channel 7 Optus Sport site/app, 7Plus New Zealand July 20 5:30 NZT Sky Sports, Prime TV Sky Sports NOW Singapore July 20 1:30 PM SGT StarHub1, Singtel Starhub TV+,Singtel TV GO, MeWatch Malaysia July 20 1:30 PM MYT — — India July 20 11:00 AM IST — — Hong Kong July 20 1:30 PM HKT — —

(With inputs from agencies)