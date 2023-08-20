FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final Live Streaming: Where to Watch Spain vs England Live in your country, India

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final Live Streaming for free: The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is all geared up for the finale. Spain and England will lock horns in the final match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Sunday August 20.

The final match will create history as both Spain and England are aiming for their maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup title. The match signifies an extraordinary accomplishment as two first-time finalists will go head-to-head.

Where to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final live telecast of Spain vs England?

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final between Spain and England will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1.

Where to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final live stream?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England will be streamed live on the Fancode app.



How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup Final 2023 Live in India?

In India, the live telecast of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be available on the FanCode App. The monthly pass for FanCode is ₹99, and the yearly pass is ₹699.

Android users, iOS and TV users can watch football matches live with a subscription. Fans can watch the Women's Football World Cup on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, and OTT Play.

Where can I watch FIFA Women's World Cup final 2023 Live in my country?

In the US, Fox Sports is the official English-language broadcast partner. Thus, Fox and FS1 will telecast the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches. You can also view the tournament on the Fox Sports app and website. If you want to watch the games outside the United States, you can use ExpressVPN to catch the live action.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup final 2023 for free?

If you want to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for free, Fubo offers a free trial to new users. SlingTV also gives a free promo for the first month.

When to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final Spain vs England?- Date



The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final match between Spain vs England will be held on August 20 at 3:30 PM (India time).

When will the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final match Spain vs England be played?- Time





The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final between Spain and England will kick off at 3:30 pm IST.

Where will the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final Spain vs England be played?- Venue

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final between Spain and England will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.



SPN vs ENG: Head-to-head

Matches played: 16, England wins: 7, Spain wins: 3, Draws: 6

Recent Form

Spain- W-W-W-L-W

England - W-W-W-W-W

SPN vs ENG: Full squads

Spain: Cata Coll, Misa Rodriguez, Enith Salon,Ivana Andres, Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Rocio Galvez, Oihane Hernandez, Irene Paredes, Teresa Abelleira, Aitana Bonmati, Irene Guerrero, Jennifer Hermoso, Maria Perez, Alexia Putellas, Claudia Zornoza, Mariona Caldentey, Athenea del Castillo , Esther Gonzalez, Eva Navarro, Salma Paralluelo, Alba Redondo.



England: Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Keira Walsh, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lauren James, Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Jordan Nobbs, Hannah Hampton, Lotte Wubben Moy, Esme Morgan, Jess Carter, Laura Coombs, Chloe Kelly, Bethany England, Katie Zelem, Ellie Roebuck, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo.