FIFA opens disciplinary cases against Argentina, Netherlands’ players for misconduct on field in QF clash

The second quarterfinal match of the Qatar World Cup 2022 between the Netherlands and Argentina involved a lot of drama with players from both camps indulging in misconduct on the field. As a world record 17 yellow cards were given to the players and staff members across two dugouts, the matter garnered everyone’s attention including that of FIFA.

The football’s governing body has now opened disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ disorder during the game that saw confrontations happening just after the Dutch equalised in the 100th minute. While charging the Argentina football federation, FIFA mentioned “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code.

Other than regular heated exchanges that were happening during the game, things got tensed after the Argentina substitutes and coaches entered the field moments after the match moved to the extra-time. Even after the winner was determined courtesy of a penalty shoot-out, a few reports and videos emerged have suggested that verbal volleys happened inside the tunnel as well. Former Argentina forward Sergio Aguero and Netherlands’ striker Wout Weghorst were recorded confronting each other.

Heated moment after the game between the Weghorst and the players



While FIFA is likely to hand both teams a fine of 15,000 Swiss francs (US$16,000), Argentina is expected to get a heavier fine for a separate disorder charge. Earlier in the World Cup, Saudi Arabia was also charged twice with the same amount mentioned above for team misconduct.

While the Dutch are out of the World Cup, Argentina cruised through the semi finals where they will take on last time’s finalist Croatia on Tuesday night at the Lusail Stadium. Defending champions France will take on Morocco in the other semi final on Wednesday night at the Al Bayt Stadium.