FIFA names 18 Indian referees, including four women, to its International list for 2022

As many as 18 Indian referees have been selected in the FIFA Refereeing International list for 2022, the All India Football Federation announced on Thursday.

The extensive list includes officials who are qualified to be referees and assistant referees, the All India Football Federation said in a statement on their website.

Members of the list are eligible to officiate at the international level and are also entitled to wear a FIFA badge on their uniform for the year they are enlisted.

The selection for the annual list is made through the nominations sent by FIFA member countries and the officials are required to clear a fitness test.

Out of the selected 18 Indians, four are women (two referees and two assistant referees), and 14 men (six referees and eight assistant referees).

List of of selected Indian officials:

Men referees: Tejas Nagvenkar, Srikrishna Coimbatore Ramaswamy, Rowan Arumughan, Crystal John, Pranjal Banerjee, Venkatesh Ramachandran.

Men assistant referees: Sumanta Dutta, Antony Abraham, Tony Joseph Louis, Vairamuthu Parasuraman, Samar Pal, Kennedy Sapam, Arun Sasidharan Pillai, Asit Kumar Sarkar.

Women referees: Ranjita Devi Tekcham, Kanika Barman.

Women assistant referees: Uvena Fernandes, Riiohlang Dhar.