FIFA Best Men's player 2021: Robert Lewandowski edges past Lionel Messi to walk away with top honour

On Monday (January 17), the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 were held. The sixth edition of the Best FIFA Football Awards took place at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich. Polish player Robert Lewandowski walked past Lionel Messi, Mohammed Salah and the likes to be crowned the The Best Men's player 2021. For the unversed, Lewandowski had brought an end to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's dominance to win the same award last time around as well.

Lewandowski has been on a roll in the last few years. Last season in the Bundesliga, the 33-year-old Polish captain had broken the legendary Gerd Mueller's record by scoring 41 goals in a single campaign. In the last calendar year, Lewandowski scored a staggering 69 goals for club and country. With him winning the top award for the second time, Lewandowski has also come at par with Ronaldo who has two such top honours under his belt.

It is to be noted that Lewandowski had lost the Ballon d'Or 2021, however, he has a lot to cherish for with his latest triumph, beating some tough competitors in the process.

ALSO READ | Burnley ask Premier League to postpone their game against Watford

The Bayern Munich forward finished at the top in the podium courtesy most number of votes. On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain's current forward Messi finished second, followed by Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

Talking about the women's category, Barcelona superstar Alexia Putellas emerged at the top. Putellas has been having a dream run, having won the Ballon d'Or 2021 earlier as well.

ALSO READ | Chelsea doing all they can to help misfiring Romelu Lukaku, says Thomas Tuchel

The award ceremony is organised by the apex football governing body, i.e. (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) FIFA. Though the Ballon d'Or award ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony took place virtually.

On the occasion, the FIFPro World XI was also announced:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: David Alaba (FC Bayern München/Real Madrid CF), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus FC) and Rúben Dias (Manchester City FC)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City FC), Jorginho (Chelsea FC) and N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea FC)

Forwards: Ronaldo (Juventus FC/Manchester United FC), Erling Haaland (BV Borussia 09 Dortmund), Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) and Messi (FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain)