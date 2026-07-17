/FIFA 2026 | Outgoing UK PM Starmer wants FIFA to act against Argentina players displaying 'Falkland' banner

England's outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants an investigation in Argentina players waving 'Falkland Island' banner after the semi-final against England on Wednesday (Jul 15) in the FIFA World Cup 2026. He also assereted that the dispuated islands remain under their control despite the Argentine claims. Argentina had defeated England 2-1 in the semis to enter their second consecutive FIFA final where they meet Spain in the last match to defend their title won in 2022 by beating France in the final on penalties.

England PM Starmer wants FIFA action vs Argentina for displaying Falkand banner

Starmer watched the match while travelling to Ukraine on his final overseas trip while in office and was not happy with how Argentina players waved "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" tranlating to "The Falklands are Argentine," in reference to the 74-day war between the two countries over the control of Falkland Islands in 1982.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Speaking about the PM's reaction on the banner, his spokesperson said: "The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are. Our position is unchanged. Self-determination rests with the islanders and our commitment to the Falklands will never waver.

Also Read - Lamine Yamal injury scare before FIFA World Cup final? Spain issues big fitness update ahead of Argentina clash

"More broadly, potential action is a matter for FIFA, but it’s been a fantastic World Cup and we’ve said throughout that politics should stay out of football."

After the match, UK business secretary Peter Kyle had told BBC that banner was "an egregious violation of the rules of not having political activity as part of the football."

How did FIFA respond to it?

FIFA had earlier reprimanded Argentina in 2014 for displaying a similar banner against Slovenia. After the recent incident, a statement from the apex body read: "As is standard procedure, FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the FIFA disciplinary code."

Where to watch and live stream Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final?