/FIFA 2026 | Mac Allistar hopes 'Argentina do what Maradona did in 1986' vs England in semis

Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister has urged his team to take inspiration from Diego Maradona as they seek to get the better of England in their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday (Jul 15). The heavyweight showdown in Atlanta marks the renewal of a rivalry that peaked at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. The late Maradona scored both of Argentina's goals in the quarter-final -- the infamous "Hand of God" opener and then a dazzling solo effort that is one of the greatest goals ever scored at a World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Argentina went on to win the trophy, an achievement they matched in 2022, with Lionel Messi the inspiration and Mac Allister in the side.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I don't know if it's just by chance or what but in the last few days I have started seeing videos of Diego, of the '86 game and other things that obviously help and make you want to watch them and remember them," Liverpool's Mac Allister told reporters on Tuesday.

"Diego represents so much for the country and I hope we can do something similar to what they did in 1986," added the midfielder, whose father Carlos played alongside Maradona for Argentina and at Boca Juniors.

The 27-year-old admitted Maradona's skills set him apart.

"He was able to perform things he carried inside him and it is practically impossible to do those things.... Maybe only Leo (Messi) could do that."

Wednesday's game will be the first meeting of the nations at a World Cup since 2002, as Argentina aim to reach a second straight final, and a third in four tournaments.

Mac Allister said England had not played with Premier League intensity so far at the 2026 tournament.

"I don't know if it's to do with the heat, the climate or something else," he said. "But obviously they are a great team who we greatly respect.