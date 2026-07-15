/‘Tired or Not, I Don’t Care’: Scaloni issues blunt ultimatum to Argentina stars for World Cup semifinal

Fatigue cannot be an excuse for Argentina at any given point during their pulsating World Cup semifinal against England in Atlanta. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said he is not concerned about players getting tired or anything else standing in his team’s way to another World Cup final, as they gear up for the clash against old foes. The defending world champions will aim to reach consecutive finals by beating the Three Lions, against whom they share a rich history at this tournament.

"We are in good shape, and we really can't wait. This is a World Cup semi-final, and our hopes are intact. We are so grateful to these players for getting us here again," Scaloni said on the eve of the showdown in Atlanta.



Led by 39-year-old Lionel Messi, Argentina’s ageing squad has struggled to beat teams in regular time in the knockouts, with two of the three contested matches decided in extra time.

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While Argentina narrowly beat the World Cup debutants, Cape Verde, 3-2, they pulled off a brilliant comeback to knock Egypt out of the World Cup with a late win (again 3-2) in regular time. Against Switzerland in their quarterfinal, Argentina scored two goals in the extra time to win the match and qualify for the semis.

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"A month and a half ago, I would have taken getting to the semi-final if you had offered me that, so I don't mind how we got here," said Scaloni, who coached the Albiceleste to glory in 2022. "I can't reproach my players. Whether we are tired or not, I don't care. This is a World Cup semi-final."



Meanwhile, the two countries have clashed on five previous occasions at World Cups -- most notably the 1986 quarter-final when Diego Maradona opened the scoring with the infamous 'Hand of God' before his superb individual effort sealed victory.



"I think everyone remembers that game, and Diego's performance, above all, the second goal, which will remain in all our hearts because it was so beautiful," Scaloni said. "It was a marvellous goal, and any football lover remembers it that way. And it just happened to be against England."

