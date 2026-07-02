/FIFA 2026 | Belgium coach Rudi Garcia hails captain Tielemans after come-from-behind win vs Senegal

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia hailed captain Youri Tielemans after the midfielder's stoppage-time penalty completed a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Senegal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 last 32 on Wednesday (Jul 1). Senegal appeared to have booked their place in the next round as they led by two goals with just five minutes remaining, but Belgium staged a remarkable fightback through goals from Romelu Lukaku and Tielemans to force extra time in Seattle. Tielemans then kept his composure to slot home a penalty in the 125th minute, sending Belgium into the round of 16. The Aston Villa midfielder endured a long wait before taking the kick as Senegal players crowded the spot, but he calmly finished to cap an improbable turnaround for the Red Devils.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (FIFA)

Belgium coach hails sensation come-from-behind win

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Garcia was full of praise for his captain after the match and said: "What matters is that Youri Tielemans had the composure and the quality. And once again, we have the experience to take that kind of penalty, because it's not easy."

"At 2-2, in the 120th minute or even later, when you're tired, and Youri was feeling it physically, to go and score that penalty is a difficult task. He succeeded. As a result, he has sent us through to the round of 16. Congratulations to our captain. I think he was outstanding."

The coach also reflected on how the dramatic turnaround could galvanise his squad ahead of the next round. "Going 2-0 down and then coming back to make it 2-2 gives you a huge lift, and now the journey continues," he said.

"It's true that a scenario like this can bring a group even closer together. It can make the players realise that, until a match is over and the final whistle has blown, anything can happen - as we showed."