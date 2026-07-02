/FIFA 2026 | 10-man USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina to enter Round of 16

USA keeping pace with the other co-hosts, Mexico and Canada, booked a place in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday (Jul 1) at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. The co-hosts were one man down for last 30 minutes or so but still managed to come out triumphant and advance. For them, Florian Balogun scored in 45th minute before being sent off in the 64th minute. USA, however, kept the pressure on and Malik Tillman scored another goal in 82nd minute to ensure the victory.