/Fastest Indian Ever: Gurindervir Singh scripts history with record 10.09s in men's 100m

Gurindervir Singh is the fastest Indian ever. The Punjab-born sprinter broke the 100m national record during the National Senior Federation Competition in Ranchi on Saturday (May 23), clocking 10.09 seconds. With that, he became the first Indian ever to run the 100m under 10.1 seconds.

In 24 hours, two Indian sprinters broke the national 100m record three times between themselves, and Gurindervir Singh stood tall in the end. On the opening day of the meet on Friday, Gurindervir clocked 10.17 seconds in the first semifinal heat, breaking his competitor and gold medal favourite Animesh Kujur’s record of 10.18 seconds, which he recorded last year. Barely five minutes later, the Odisha sprinter bettered that feat to create a new national record with a sensational 10.15-second run in the second one.

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On Saturday, the upbeat Gurindervir Singh, representing Reliance Foundation, broke that record by clocking 10.09 seconds, creating a new national record. He won the gold medal, while Animesh finished second, winning silver and finishing 0.11 seconds behind him. Pranav Gurav, also representing Reliance Foundation, finished third with 10.29 seconds.



Meanwhile, Gurindervir breached the 2026 Commonwealth Games qualifying time (10.16 seconds) set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Moreover, his record time of 10.09 seconds is the second-fastest by an Asian recorded this season, just behind the teen Japanese sprinter Fukuto Komuro, who clocked 10.08 seconds this month.

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Vishal TK - the 400m hero!

Not only this, but the Ranchi crowd also saw another national record being broken in the space of 30 minutes as Vishal TK became the first Indian to run 400m in under 45 seconds. Vishal, 22, has been the most-talked-about Indian athlete since smashing the men’s 400m national record (45.12) in Chennai last year. On Saturday, Vishal achieved his personal best with a 44.98-second finish to become the first from the country to clock sub-45 seconds.

