FA Cup Final Preview: Manchester United stand in way as Pep Guardiola's City chase historic treble

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will continue their quest for a historic treble as they take on arch-rivals United at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. A win for Guardiola’s men will see them move one step closer to the treble before they take on Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League next Saturday. Erik ten Hag’s side will be full of confidence after finishing third in the Premier League and will eye a domestic double, having already pocketed the League Cup. The Derby 🤩



It'll be an all-Manchester Final for the pinnacle of the 2022/23 #EmiratesFACup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bgMobg4Qd8 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 23, 2023 × Can Ten Hag’s side stop Man City? This will be the third meeting of the season between the two sides with Man City winning the first PL affair 6-3. However, United got their revenge in January after they won 2-1 at Old Trafford and will look to once again stop the Blue side from a win. So far this season, City have scored 148 goals in 59 matches and averaged more than 2.5 goals in a match in all competitions.

Erling Haaland has been the top performer for the side and recently bagged the Premier League Golden Boot with 36 goals in the season. City saw off competition from Chelsea and Arsenal in the initial rounds before getting the better of Sheffield United in the semifinal. Interestingly, the PL champions are yet to concede in this season’s FA Cup. United in the wheels While the talk has been about City’s treble, United could themselves pocket a domestic double as they look to add to their League Cup success. Brighton stretched them to a penalty shootout before the Red Devils advance to the final. They won all their affairs 3-1 until the goalless draw against Brighton that was settled in the shootout.

Ten Hag will have fond memories of his recent Wembley visits as he boosts an unbeaten record at the venue while Guardiola will face Manchester United for the first time at the venue since his Barcelona days. Pep’s side got the better of Sir Alex Ferguson’s United 3-1 in the Champions League final at the venue in 2011.

ALSO READ | India's 1983 WC winning team backs protesting wrestlers, urges them to not immerse medals in Ganges Team News Ederson is expected to be the only high-profile name to miss the Saturday showdown as second-choice Stefan Ortega will come back into the side. Ortega has kept five clean sheets and could add to his tally with John Stones also expected to return to the Starting XI for a midfield role.

For United, summer purchase Antony is unlikely to feature while Anthony Martial has been ruled out altogether with a hamstring issue.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Manchester United possible starting lineup: