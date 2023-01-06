FA Cup 2022-23 Date updates: Fixtures, results, draw, time, how to watch on TV & live streaming

The qualifying rounds for the 2022–23 FA Cup began on August 6, 2022, and continued through October 15, 2022. The first round officially began on November 4, with 48 teams joining the 32 winners from the qualifying rounds. Details of the annual football knockout competition known as the FA Cup, which takes place in men's domestic English football, are now available. There are some outstanding lineups for the FA Cup. With pressure on some of the top clubs in the game, the third round of the 2022–23 FA Cup features matchups like Manchester United vs. Everton, Liverpool vs. Wolves, and Chelsea vs. Manchester City. One 32 teams remain after the third round. The prize will be for the team who clears the fourth round.

FA Cup 2022-23 when and where to watch?

The final fourth-round draw in FA Cup will take place on 9 January 2023 at 10:30 pm GMT. The finals will be telecasted on ITV1 TV channel. It can also be streamed on ITVX. The match will begin at around 10:30pm GMT or 5:30pm ET. It follows the game between Oxford United and Arsenal scheduled for 8 pm GMT. Apart from this, BBC also has the broadcasting rights for FA Cup 2022-2023 in UK. The streaming for that will be available on BBC iPlayer. Moreover, ESPN too holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup 2022-2023 in US. One can live stream the final draw FA Cup 2022-23 match on ESPN+.

FA Cup 2022-23 fourth-round draw teams

A total of 32 teams will be involved in the FA Cup fourth round, with all the teams putting in their best efforts in order to reach the final at the iconic Wembley Stadium and lift the coveted trophy. The draw numbers will be added here once they are announced. You can see the third-round fixtures here.

FA Cup 2022-23 full schedule

Aug 6 to Oct 15, 2022 Qualifying rounds

Nov 5, 2022 First round proper

Nov 26, 2022 Second round proper

Jan 7, 2023 Third round proper

Jan 28, 2023 Fourth round proper

Mar 1, 2023 Fifth round proper

Mar 18, 2023 Quarter-finals

Apr 22, 2023 Semi-finals

Jun 3, 2023 Final

Where will FA Cup 2023 take place?

The FA Cup final 2022-23 is due to be held at Wembley Stadium on 3 June 2023. The FA Cup 2022-23 third round will kick off in early January, once those from the top and second tiers are back up to speed following the World Cup break.