Explained: Why Real Madrid are the most successful European club despite domestic cup drought in recent years

The last nine years in European football have been taken by storm by Spanish giants Real Madrid as they have conquered the continental scene left, right and center. Masterminded by some of the greats of the game the Los Blancos have been recipients of 14 European titles, five of which have come since 2014. While European glory is no new to the team, it is their lack of domestic silverware at the domestic circuit that has surprised many with their last Copa del Rey title coming days before they started their latest golden chapter of European success.

Real’s European success

The shades of success for the latest glory days took 11 years of hunting before Iker Casillas in 2014 finally lifted the holy grail of the Champions League in 2014. Not since 2003 the Galacticos of Real conquered Europe while arch-rivals Barcelona were donning the La Liga and Champions League. A team furniture consisting of Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Luka Modric took the 2014 season by storm and ended the wait for European success for the Whites of Madrid.

While 2014 may have started a period of European success, remarkably the Los Blancos have not lifted the domestic Copa del Rey. A halfway run in the 85th minute of the 2014 showdown final from Bale secured Real’s last Copa del Rey, beating Barcelona in the final. In context, it is the same period in which Arsenal won four FA Cup titles while Leicester City too have a domestic cup in their trophy cabinet having won the 2021 FA Cup.

When it comes to La Liga, Real have achieved success on three occasions since 2014 which while comparing their standards with other European giants has been way off. Since 2014, Barcelona have won four La Liga titles despite going through a period of transition and are likely to add a fifth at the end of the 2022-23 season.

English powerhouse Manchester City have won five PL titles and Bayern Munich have conquered the German Bundesliga on nine occasions. Juventus also have huge domestic success with a staggering seven titles with PSG conquering the same number of titles in their domestic French Ligue One. The afar mentioned teams have won 28 league titles between them while Bayern Munich remain the only side to have won the Champions League since 2014.

Considering, success at the domestic level Europe is supposed to be a big hard-hitting rock for many teams considering the two-legged affairs and the away-goals rule. Often big teams have been on the receiving end of the cruel away-goals rule, but Real have experimented and found the solution to overcome that drawback.

Core of team

In 2013 before the start of the golden modern era, Luka Modric was termed the worse signing of the season having marched his trade from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. In 2014 Bayern Munich sold Toni Kroos in favour of Thiago Alcantara and surplus to requirements as the management believed he will not last long at the highest level. However, critics have been proven wrong in both Modric and Kroos’ cases as they to the day of writing have masterminded Real’s success and carry the burden of expectations of the fans.

Termed BBC (Bale-Benzema-Cristiano), the trio became the most decorated in the modern era of football as they scored goals for fun. Both Benzema and Bale were part of a successful era that not many teams across Europe had at their disposal. While City had Sergio Aguero and Yaya Toure, Real’s striking dimensions were better than that of many. It took Bayern a long time to win the Champions League with Robert Lewandowski and his star-studded teammates. So, it was just the extra bandwidth in the striking department that saw Los Blancos make the difference.

Their defense was led by the talisman Sergio Ramos and Marcelo; it was their big winning experience that made the difference. The 2014 Champions League final is a good example of when they were struggling but found a way. They later had the services of Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal who brought a core of success that was missing in the big teams like Juventus, Bayern and Paris Saint-German.

Ancelotti, Zidane’s reign of success

A good horse with a poor jockey is not the mantra to success, but Real had the formulae for success in the form of experienced Carlo Ancelotti in 2014 and 2022. While the Italian was far and away enjoying spells with Napoli and Everton having won the Champions League, boss Florentino Pérez did not have to look far.

An ill-fated short reign of Rafael Benitez was a dark cloud, Zinedine Zidane’s tenure saw history scripted on all fronts. He led Real to three consecutive Champions League titles while also gaining the tag of becoming the first team in the modern era to win back-to-back titles in Europe’s premier competition.