Explained: Why India's Test series triumph over England should be rated highly

India beat England by five wickets on Day 4 of the fourth and penultimate Test at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Monday (Feb 26). Chasing 192, India were 84 for no loss before being reduced to 120-5. An unbroken 72-run sixth-wicket stand between Shubman Gill (52*) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out) propelled India to a stunning win, also claiming the five-match series 3-1 with a game to spare.

This became India's 17th successive Test series win on home soil (most by any). Their last series loss at home came versus Alastair Cook-led England in 2012/13. Since then, they have beaten the likes of Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and New Zealand (with Pakistan being the only non-visiting side due to strained political relations between the two nations).

Often, we tend to overlook the Test series wins at home. While there is no doubt that an away series win is very satisfying, people often underplay the importance of a series win in home conditions. Indian captain Rohit Sharma underlined the importance of a home series win in the post-match presser in Ranchi.

Responding to WION's correspondent, Hitman said, "Yeah, I think every series is important for us. Our job is to win the game, the series or tournament. Home and away can be differentiated. If we win at home, it is said that 'India is supposed to win at home' but if we lose, then I know what happens (smiles). Clearly, every series win against any team is crucial. Given where we were at before the series, with a lot of players missing, these young guys have taken the responsibility perfectly."

While home series wins deserve to be celebrated as well, this triumph over England -- a Test team who have been entertaining one and all with their aggressive style of play -- needs to be rated highly. The home side were challenged by England on many occasions and got a 3-1 lead facing many hindrances.

EXPLAINED: Why the England Test series win should be rated highly

India entered the series without star batter Virat Kohli, who was out for personal reasons (who stepped aside for the birth of his second child). The home team still dominated the first half of the series opener in Hyderabad before an Ollie Pope special blow them away. Despite a whopping 190-run lead, India lost the first Test after Pope's 196 revived England's chances in their second essay. Chasing 231, India folded for 202 to lose by 28 runs and concede a 1-0 lead.

The troubles increased from the second Test. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja got injured and were sidelined (leading to Rajat Patidar's debut). Moreover, captain Rohit was looking timid with the bat -- grappling with the pressure of missing his key batters. While his struggles continued in Visakhapatnam as well, venue for the second encounter, a young Yashasvi Jaiswal -- who missed out on a ton in the opening game -- came as India's saviour and slammed a majestic 209 in the first innings. After India made 396, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah produced a brilliant bowling spell, with reverse swing on offer, to hand his side a big 143-run lead. In the second essay, 24-year-old Shubman Gill rose to the occasion with an impressive 104, as India setup a 399-run target and won by 106 runs.

The third Test, in Rajkot, saw the return of local boy Jadeja, however, Rahul still remained unfit. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer lost his place after a flurry of low scores. Thus, India brought in two debutants in the form of Sarfaraz Khan and keeper-batter Jurel. Opting to bat first, the hosts were 33-3 when captain Rohit (131) and Jadeja (112) stitched an invaluable 204-run fourth-wicket stand to take the side out of troubled waters. Still, India were 237-4 with inexperienced batters to follow. Nonetheless, both Sarfaraz (62) and Jurel (46) showed enough grit and determination to take India to 445. Senior pros R Ashwin (37) and Bumrah (26) also played a helping hand.

Ben Duckett (153) led England's response and the visitors were marching towards India's 445, being 182-2 in 30 overs. At 224-2, England still looked confident enough to go past India's score but Mohammed Siraj stepped up this time around. His 4 for 84 led to a collapse with Ben Stokes & Co. folding for 319.

With a 126-run lead, India took the game away with their young brigade once again coming to the party. Jaiswal (214*), Gill (91) and Sarfaraz (68 not out) propelled the team's lead to a daunting 556. Chasing 557, the English side managed a paltry 122 with Jadeja shining with 5 for 41.

Prior to the fourth Test, the Indian team were much more confident and took the punt to rest ace pacer Bumrah. They included uncapped Bengal pacer Akash Deep in the playing XI in Ranchi. With England off to a flier, after opting to bat first, it was the 27-year-old debutant who struck thrice in one over to reduce England to 57 for 3. Later, Joe Root's 122* enabled England to 353. In reply, India were on the mat; reeling at 177-7.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old Jurel (90) became India's hero in the crisis situation. He stitched a priceless 76-run eighth-wicket stand with Kuldeep Yadav (28). He aced the art of batting with the tail to take the team closer to England's 353. As a result, India posted 307 and handed only a slender 46-run lead, which could have easily been over 100. England then crumbled to Ashwin-Kuldeep's spin web to setup only a 192-run target. In the run-chase, India were made to toil hard for every run but Jurel-Gill ensured they got past the finish line.

India came from behind to win the Test series with a game to spare, mainly due to their young brigade (with the seniors also raising their game). Heaping praise on the youngsters, Rohit said in the post-match PC, "You can take a lot of pride with such performances. Test cricket throws a different kind of challenge and pressure. The way these guys have performed has been superb. It is important to understand the dressing room culture and understand what we want to do as a team. These guys have come with an open mind and have raised their hands. That is important to understand to put the team's need ahead of individual performances. These guys have done all that. I know these are early days but they have responded beautifully and have shown the skills to excel in this format."

Thus, India's Test series triumph deserves accolades for the way the youngsters have stepped up in the absence of the likes of Kohli, Rahul, Bumrah, etc. The inexperienced players have embraced every challenge presented before Team India.