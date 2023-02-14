Explained: What's Joe Westerman video controversy? Obscene act of rugby star goes viral, wife issues statement

English rugby player Joe Westerman landed himself in great trouble after his video showing him performing an obscene act on someone’s wife went viral on social media. The video was reportedly sent to Joe Westerman’s wife before it was leaked online. The video, widely available on social media, showed Westerman performing the X-rated act on a woman in a public alleyway. Following the video controversy, Westerman was kicked out of his house by his wife and was also fined heavily by Castleford Tigers football club. Westerman joined Castleford last year after leaving Wakefield club.

Joe Westerman’s wife issues a statement

The wife of the Castleford star Joe Westerman told the media she has not spoken to her husband after the video controversy. She also said she was devastated and thought about the future of their three young children. She was quoted by Daily Mail as saying, “I just wish it had never happened. My poor children!” She added, “I haven’t really spoken to my husband. I’m seeing to all the children.”

Joe Westerman’s wife Lauren Westerman said she was horrified after watching the video making rounds on the internet. She said, “There’s nothing I want to say to be honest. I don’t think anything I say is going to help.” She also confirmed to the media that the woman visible in the leaked video was not her. She clarified, “Can I make this VERY clear that this is NOT me!!!!!! We have three children one of whom is almost 15 and she doesn't need to see things like this all over social media!”

The Castleford star heavily fined by the club

Castleford club confirmed Joe Westerman was issued with a “substantial fine”. The club also launched a probe into the video leak controversy while saying Joe was incredibly remorseful for his actions. The rugby star was also ordered by his club to help educate young people on the effects of alcohol and the “dangers of social media when in the public eye”.

Joe Westerman issues an apology

The rugby star later issued an apology through his club while expressing deep regret for his actions. In a statement issued through the club, Westerman “wholeheartedly” apologised to his family and children for his actions. In the statement, he added, “I'd also like to apologise to the supporters, sponsors, staff, and directors of Castleford Tigers as well as my teammates. I’d like to extend this apology to the game of rugby league, and I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol.”

Joe Westerman's career details

Westerman, who is originally from Pontefract in West Yorkshire, graduated from the Featherstone Lions youth team in 2007 and then began his professional career with Castleford Tigers. He played for Castleford for three years before transferring to Hull FC in 2011 for one of the largest transfer sums the club had ever spent. In 2015, he signed a three-year, £150,000 contract with Warrington.

After a brief stint playing for Toronto Wolfpack in 2017, the player returned to his former club Hull FC despite interest from other clubs, citing his affection for the organisation and coach Lee Radford as among the reasons. Westerman stunned onlookers in 2019 when competing for Hull when he smacked his dislocated knee back into place while prone on the ground, then continued to play. He signed a two-year contract to return to his first team, the Castleford Tigers, in 2022.

Social media reacts to Joe Westerman’s video controversy

Media users have quickly shared the incident-related memes since the disturbing footage first surfaced online yesterday. The following insult was added to Westerman's Wikipedia entry: "He is known to frequent the alleyway next to Greggs Bakery in Pontefract town centre." The seeming fall from the grace of the Tigers star caused some Twitter users to laugh out loud. “No matter how miserable your Monday is, at least you're not Joe Westerman showing up to training today,” one user said. Another remarked, "My own mother sending me a meme about the Joe Westerman problem is by far the worst thing to come out of the Joe Westerman situation."

“Marriage is over,” says Westerman’s wife

Latest media reports suggest that Joe Westerman’s wife Lauren Westerman is ready to part ways with her husband after the video leak controversy. Speaking about her marriage, Lauren said, “There's no way you can come back after something so horrific. It is one trillion per cent finished.”