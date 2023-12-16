Indian sports had a fabulous 2023 as top athletes made the nation proud on several platforms and events, including the Asian Games and the ODI World Cup. However, away from the limelight of the top sports, India scripted history in moto sport in 2023 as Prarthana Murugavel made the nation proud with her eye-catching gold medal-winning performance at the Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship. She spoke exclusively to WION and reflected on her journey as India added another feather to its impressive hat.

Prarthana, an open-wheel 4W racer, competed for the top prize with some of the best racers in her category and clinched gold at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia in October. She claimed the gold by clocking a best of 52.350 seconds in the four runs of the finals after standing first in both the quarterfinal and semifinal.

Question: How did your journey begin in moto sports and whom did you idolise during your initial years in the sports?

Answer: I started following Moto sports in 2014 when Sebastian Vettel was at his peak and while I had gathered technical knowledge. Slowly, the excitement and precision of racers in the races, led to a huge impact on me and ignited my interest in the sport.

Question: What challenges did you face when you started your journey and what role did your family play?

Answer: My journey was a huge roller-coaster ride since being the only girl in the 25-30 drivers always demanded a lot from my side. There was intense competition when I started competing at different levels in different events. I was questioned by other drivers and fans and my capabilities as a driver were often a subject of debate. The technique used to train the girls is the same as boys and this brings a big challenge.

My father has been a big support system for me and has always been with me. He is my biggest emotional support and understands all my needs during the race and off the race day. Despite being an expensive sport, my family has always stood by me.

Question: You secured gold in the Women's Karting Slalom category at the Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship this year, talk us through your journey there.

Answer: I was approached by the federation in mid August to compete in the Women's Karting Slalom category at the Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship. In the second week of September, my selection for the final round was confirmed. However, this was a new experience as I had never competed in this category.

Since the slalom is designed in such a way that there is a time penalty for each cone dropped during the race. It was a different thing altogether with its own set of challenges, but luckily I prevailed to win the top prize.

ALSO READ | India pacer Mohammed Shami out of South Africa Tests with injury; Akash Deep replaces Deepak Chahar for ODIs

Question: How did you feel when you held the Indian flag during the medal presentation at the event?

Answer: It was a very special feeling to see an Indian flag get hoisted on a foreign territory while I held the gold. The feeling of holding a gold medal and listening to the Indian national anthem is something that cannot be described in words.

Question: What is your aim for 2024 and ahead considering that you are already punching above your weight?

Answer: I am still not a finished product as I think there is always room for improvement. I need to be physically fit; I have to adapt to environments and nutrition always plays a big role. I am currently aiming to complete a full season of the F1600 cars and hope to break a couple of records. I would like to represent India in the FIA Motorsport Games in Spain which is my primary aim for 2024.