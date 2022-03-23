Exclusive! Neeraj Chopra represents new India, hope his gold starts a new era in Indian sport: Abhinav Bindra

Neeraj Chopra scripted history on August 07 last year when he clinched India's first-ever gold medal in athletics, bringing an end to a long and agonising wait. Chopra finished on top of the podium in the final of men's javelin throw with a stunning effort of 87.58 metres to become India's only second individual Olympic gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra.

Bindra had won India's first individual gold medal at the Olympics in shooting back in 2008. He shot 10.8 in his last shot in the men’s 10m air rifle shooting event at the Beijing 2008 Olympics to etch his name in history. Bindra had started his Olympic journey in the year 2000 when he first took part in the Sydney Games and eventually managed to realise his golden dream eight years later in Beijing.

During an interaction with WION, India's only two individual Olympic gold medallists came together to talk about the paradigm shift in Indian sports that has happened over the years. Bindra, who finished on top of the podium at the Olympics in his third attempt, lauded Chopra who achieved the elusive feat in his debut Olympic campaign.

When asked if he had thought, it will take India 13 years to win another gold medal at the Olympics, Bindra was at his candid best and said the only thing he was thinking of following his Olympic triumph was to use the bathroom. However, he lauded Chopra, who he believes represents new India and the new era of Indian athletes, who are supremely confident of their abilities.

"I don't have such a large brain, I wasn't thinking so far ahead. When I won the gold medal, the only thing I wanted to do was, use a bathroom. I didn't have so many thoughts but so happy that he has won the gold medal and so proud of him. He represents the new age Indian athletes. He represents a new India with so much more confidence," Bindra told WION in an exclusive conversation.

"I came from a generation where my constant companion in my sporting career was self-doubt. But he represents an Indian athlete whose companion is self-belief. That's absolutely fantastic and I hope his gold medal starts a new era and we many many more in the years ahead," he went on to add.

India delivered its best-ever performance at the Tokyo Olympics last year with a total of seven medals, including two silver and one gold. Three of those seven medals (a gold, silver and a bronze) were won by Indian athletes making their debut at the Olympics.

When asked about the newfound self-confidence and the belief that they can win against the best in the world, Bindra said Indian sports is heading in the right direction and athletes of the present generation believe they are good enough to go out there and win.

"Absolutely, it's the self-belief that they are good enough. He won a gold medal in his first Olympic appearance so that validates this jury to a great degree and that's absolutely wonderful to see. That means we are doing a few things right in Indian sport," said the 2008 Olympic gold medallist, who retired from shooting in the year 2017.