EXCLUSIVE: Lack of focus in male athletes in Jamaica is hurting the legacy, feels Yohan Blake

Jamaica's pride and widely known as the second-fastest man in history, Yohan Blake is currently in Mumbai as an event ambassador for the TATA Mumbai Marathon. In an exclusive chat with WION Sports Editor, Digvijay Singh Deo, Blake opened up about his love for cricket, what impact did Neeraj Chopra's win in Tokyo had on the Indians, what are his plans for the Paris Games in 2024, and what are his thoughts on the Jamaican athletes failing to replicate what he and Usain Bolt - the world's fastest man did in the past.

Blake, who won gold at the London Games in 4x100 m Relay, stood second to his countryman, Bolt in the 100m and 200m. Four years later at the Rio Olympics, he stood fourth in the 100m but won gold for his country in the 4x100 m Relay. During the Tokyo Games in 2021, USA broke Jamaica's dominance in the Men's 100m, and Blake personally had a very poor outing as he failed to even qualify for the final 100m race.

Talking about the status of great prospects coming out of Jamaica, he said the lack of focus in the male athletes in the country is turning out to be a major problem, while Jamaican women claiming the top three spots in the 100m at 2021 Games show how hard they have been working. Giving an example of his training regime, Blake looked disappointed while elaborating on his country's legacy demise in athletics.

"My capability, my regime is off the charts. I work and train very hard, it's not that everyone can do it. I think I am one of the best in the world," Blake said. "There is a lot of talent coming out of Jamaica but the guys there are not focused as we used to be. It's mentally tough to be among the best. Whereas, the women are very focused, very hard working."

As the 2024 Summer Olympics are approaching in more than a year's time, the 33-year-old said he is looking forward to the Paris Games.

"I am looking forward to the Paris Games. This will be my fourth Games and it is record for me. I am training very hard for the 2024 Olympics," Blake said.

Talking about India's rise in athletics in recent times considering Neeraj Chopra's gold medal win in javelin at the Tokyo Games, Blake said, "I know the gold medal win in javelin by Neeraj Chopra inspired a lot of people in the country, not only in this field but in other aspects too. In India, where there are 1.3 billion people, if they take sports seriously, they have the capability to achieve a lot more."